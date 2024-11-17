WATCH: Who the f*** cares when I’m gone? Bizarre Mike Tyson interview goes viral

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE IN THIS STORY A new video has surfaced of Mike Tyson speaking about his nihilistic view of the world.

Tyson was asked by a young girl during an interview what he thought his legacy would be, ahead of his fight with YouTuber Jake Paul on Saturday. ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson is undeniably one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, but that was at the turn of the century, with the prime of his career coming during the mid ‘90s. Instead of the usual cliches thrown out, Tyson opted to share his views of life, and death and why he believed legacies meant nothing.

‘Just another word’ “I don’t know. I don’t believe in the word legacy. That’s just another word to boost your ego. It’s a word that everyone grabbed onto, and is used every five seconds. To me, it means absolutely nothing. I’m just passing through. I’m going to die, and it’s going to be over. Who cares about legacy after that?” Said Tyson in the interview on Combat Sports UK on Facebook which had 2.2 million plays.

“We’re nothing, we’re dust. Our legacy is nothing. “Can you really imagine someone say they want their legacy to be this way .. You’re dead. You really think people are going to think about you? I want people to think about me when I’m gone? Who the fuck cares about me when I’m gone?” The 58-year-old Tyson went on to lose to Paul by scores of 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73 with the fight streamed live on Netflix.