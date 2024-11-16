WATCH: YouTuber Jake Paul beats rusty Iron Mike Tyson as Netflix crashes

Former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson lost to YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul by unanimous decision in their much-anticipated fight in Texas, USA, on Saturday morning SA time. The 58-year-old Tyson lost to Paul by scores of 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

The YouTube star Paul was faster an more efficient as Tyson was a shadow of his former self which was one of the most brutal and feared fighters around the turn of the century. The fight though, was marred by streaming giant Netflix unable to handle the vast number of viewers tuning into the bout as many, particularly in South Africa, battling to watch at all as the event couldn’t load.

‘He’s the GOAT’ "First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it's such an honour. Let's give it up for Mike," Paul said after the fight. "He's the greatest to ever do it. He's the GOAT, he's a legend. I'm inspired by him and we wouldn't be here today without him.

"This man is an icon and it's just an honour to be able to fight him. He's obviously the toughest, baddest man on the planet; it was really tough like I expected it to be.” Tyson, meanwhile, said the fight was about proving something to himself. "I came to fight," he said. "I didn't prove nothing to anybody, only to myself... I'm just happy with what I can do.”

Tyson fought with a brace on his right knee, but said that didn’t affect the result. "I can't use that as an excuse. If I did I wouldn't be in here," he said. Despite their pre-fight verbal jabs, and even a slap from Tyson, he sung the praises of the 27-year-old Paul.