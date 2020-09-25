White Collar Boxing perfect fit for West Mackintosh

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - White Collar Boxing is the reason many fighters were bitten by the “sweet science” bug. There may be various opinions on whether the controversial concept is “legal or not”, but the event, which according to Wikipedia’s explanation “is a form of boxing in which people in white-collar professions train to fight at special events, with most having had no prior boxing experience - has gripped many athletes who are now professional boxers. Take, West Mackintosh for example. The man started boxing after high school rugby to keep fit. “I started doing White Collar fights and I got hooked immediately. Boxing is my favourite discipline,” says the man who today owns his professional boxing licence after an impressive 11-fight amateur run (9-2) and a second place at the South African Nationals whilst representing Western Province in the Under-91 kilogram division.

White Collar Boxing is basically ‘non-competitive’ boxing with pre-amateur status, too.

At events where the sport is enjoyed and hosted, there are no winners in the bout and certain headgear and gloves must be worn usually in a fight consisting of three rounds or less.

Regardless of the intricacies surrounding the idea, once you attend one of these events, it is clear to understand why so many get hooked.

For West, it was the opening to something exciting, as the man is set for his next assignment representing MADfit MMA and ML Boxing soon at the Professional Fighting Championship on the 24th of October.

The event - dubbed Amatuer Fight Night (Rankings) is set to be hosted behind closed doors (undisclosed location) during Lockdown Level 1 of the lingering Covid-19 pandemic. However, it will certainly not lack excitement and hype as it being one of the first combat sport events to start running in Cape Town and South Africa again.

“I am super excited,” says West.

“I have not had my first pro fight yet due to the lockdown, so I am so keen, especially after lockdown,” says the man who will be facing Innocent Innocent Zamani at Light Heavyweight in an amateur bout.

The 29-year-old Hout Bay native who now lives in Gardens, Cape Town is optimistic about the future of combat sport in South Africa.

“I definitely think Cape Town is on the up with fighting, but it’s not there yet. More fight nights and promotions like the PFC and EFC will give fighters more opportunities to seek sponsors and get recognised, thus the chance of making a career out of the sport,” says the furniture designer who has fought in the PFC and Vibrant Sport Amateur League before.

Along with brands such as the PFC, EFC and Vibrant Sport, West feels that the new reality show - Fight to Fame - too has a place in the combat landscape and can be a great and prosperous opportunity for many if done right.

“It looks like a great opportunity, I would consider entering the show,” he says.

The show which will see combat sport athletes battle it out for a Hollywood contract (acting or stunt work) will be rolled out in more than 150 countries and will see contestants compete in various stunts, assessments and challenges.

The show - which is set to kick off soon - has been welcomed by many combat sportsmen and women across South Africa especially due to the fact that it could boost the combat sport arena by giving fighters new forms of revenue and opportunities.

For more details on the upcoming Professional Fighting Championship and West’s fight, visit their facebook page and for more details on F2F visit www.fight2fame.com.

Fans may not be allowed to enter the shows just yet, but who knows, once you sit ringside of West or someone else’s fight, you may just find yourself gloving up soon, too, just like West.

@juliankiewietz