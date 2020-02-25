LONDON – Deontay Wilder has blamed his heavy and elaborate ring walk costume after losing the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title to Britain's Tyson Fury.
It was Wilder's first loss in 44 professional fights as the 34-year-old was knocked down in the third and fifth rounds before Wilder's corner stopped the fight by throwing in the towel in the seventh round on Saturday.
Wilder came to the ring in an all-black costume that consisted of a plate of armour, a mask and a crown weighing at least 18 kilos in a tribute to Black History Month.
"Fury didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that my uniform was way too heavy for me," Wilder told Yahoo Sport late Monday.
"I didn't have no legs from the beginning of the fight - in the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through.