Wilder can beat Fury if he applies himself, says Mike Tyson

CAPE TOWN – Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes Deontay Wilder needs to apply himself fully if he is to beat Tyson Fury when the two fight for the third time.

Wilder was quick to activate his rematch clause after going down to Fury last month, but the fight which was originally pencilled in for July 18 has now been postponed until October due to the coronavirus which has claimed almost 30 000 lives around the world.

Speaking to rapper Fat Joe on Instagram Live on Friday, Tyson said: “Listen, he didn’t fight the same fight he fought the first time. The first fight he fought with confidence like he culd win. The second fight he fought like he didn’t have no zest, no life in him.

“I just don’t think he was the same fighter after the first fight. He couldn’t rise to that occasion again,” said Tyson before adding that he believed Wilder has a chance of beating the big Brit in the third fight.

“It just depends on how much they want to give in to it. If he wants to dedicate his life to really winning this fight, anything can happen.