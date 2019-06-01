Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury after the fight December. Photo: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

LOS ANGELES – World Boxing Council heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder said on Friday that he has lined up a highly anticipated rematch with Britain's Tyson Fury, to take place after Wilder's September rematch with Luis Ortiz. "Well, as I always say I'm the realest champion in the business and as I've mentioned before I must handle all my controversial fights ASAP. Luis Ortiz is first, then Tyson Fury," Wilder said on Twitter, announcing a fight that fans have itched for since he and Fury battled to a bruising split decision draw in December in Los Angeles.

Fury was leading on the scorecards before he was knocked down by Wilder in the 12th round. The big Briton beat the count, but his second knockdown of the bout helped cost him a victory.

Chances of a rematch seemed slim after Fury signed with promoters Top Rank for his fights to be televised in America on ESPN. Wilder fights for Premier Boxing Champions which deals with broadcasters Showtime and Fox.

Further details – such as date, venue and telecaster – for Wilder-Fury II have yet to be confirmed, although multiple US outlets reported it would be scheduled in the first quarter of 2020.

In the meantime, Wilder said he would focus on Ortiz. Wilder won his first encounter with the Cuban with a 10th-round stoppage, but not before the 40-year-old had badly shaken the undefeated champion.

"By no means I'm looking past Ortiz, He's a dangerous fighter but I am looking through him," tweeted Wilder, who is unbeaten in 41 fights with 40 knockouts and draw – against Fury.

Fury, 27-0 with 1 draw and 19 knockouts, is scheduled to return to the ring against German Tom Schwarz on June 15, fighting for the first time in Las Vegas, Nevada.

