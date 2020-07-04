Wilder vs Fury Part 3 set for December 19?

CAPE TOWN – Tyson Fury’s rescheduled third fight against American Deontay Wilder will most likely take place on December 19.

This was confirmed by promoter Brad Jacobs, who said as things stand, the fight might take place in front of a 50% capacity. The location, however, is yet to be determined as te world continues to get to grips with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are focussing on December 19 and are hoping that, by then, we are back to nearly normal situation,” Jacobs said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“That may be a 50% capacity. We are looking all over the world, at this point, for the best location for this event. That will be narrowed down and we’ll see where it takes us,” he said.

Should Fury win the fight and retain his WBC heavyweight title, he will set up a dream unification bout against fellow Briton and WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.