LAS VEGAS – Millions will tune in to watch Tyson Fury's attempt to dethrone Deontay Wilder in their WBC world heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas on Saturday but no one will be watching more intently than Jacob Duran, otherwise known as 'Stitch'.
Duran is Fury's cuts man and, judging by the damage the self-styled Gypsy King suffered in his previous fight, his expertise might be what makes the difference for the Briton.
Fury, 31, sustained a dreadful gash above his right eye when out-pointing Swede Otto Wallin four months ago, requiring 47 stitches to close a potentially career-ending wound.
American Wilder will target that area of Fury's head at the MGM Grand when Duran will observe his man like a hawk.
“When Tyson is fighting, my whole focus for three minutes will be on his face,” the 68-year-old Duran, who first worked as a cuts man 25 years ago, said in a BBC interview.