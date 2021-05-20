You’re a fraud, an angry Anthony Joshua says to Tyson Fury, who must fight Deontay Wilder

CAPE TOWN – Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has reacted angrily to the news that Tyson Fury will have to fight American Deontay Wilder in a rematch.

After months of speculation and negotiation, the showdown between the two Brits was set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia. However, an arbitrator has ruled that Fury has to honour his contractual agreement with Wilder, and the two must have a rematch.

Retired judge Daniel Weinstein upheld a claim lodged by Wilder that Fury must face him in a third fight by September 15 following their February 2020 title battle.

“The world now sees you for the fraud you are. You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight,” an angry Josua tweeted on Wednesday evening.

“Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly.”

You’re not about that bare knuckle life.



A barrier held you back, not even a bouncer! 🤣 https://t.co/LI6973nrK2 pic.twitter.com/HvTC4HcOcS — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 19, 2021

Fury responded by challenging Joshua to a bare knuckles fight this weekend, with each fighter putting up £20 million each.

“Your more full of sh*t (than) Eddie (Hearn), Spouting absolute shite! Your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! But I tell you what, if I’m a fraud, let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? Let’s put up 20 mill each (sic),” the Gypsy King responded.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren told the BBC on Tuesday he hoped Wilder would, for a lucrative fee, agree to step aside and allow the bout between the Brits to go ahead.

