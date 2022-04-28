Brad and Darryn Binder seeking strong showings at Spanish MotoGP

Johannesburg - It’s off to Jerez, Spain, this weekend as MotoGP continues its tour of Europe for the next few months. The start of the Euro leg in Portugal last weekend didn’t go too well for South Africa’s MotoGP contingent of Brad and Darryn Binder, as both brothers failed to score any points – the elder Binder crashing out to finish 22, while his younger sibling managed 17th, respectively.

Brad’s team Red Bull KTM did, however, manage to salvage some points as hometown hero Miguel Oliveira battled to a well-placed fifth in his home race, which ensured that they remained second in the constructors’ standings. Nevertheless, the team’s inconsistency will remain a big concern for its supporters and a major talking point in the paddock this weekend as they compete in the Spanish Grand Prix. Brad has never had a good time in Spain as a MotoGP rider on race day, although he did score two podiums in Jerez in Moto3, including a victory in 2016 – the first of his career. ALSO READ: Portugal Grand Prix was a weekend to forget for Binder brothers

In spite of this fact, the 26-year-old remained positive that he could overturn his recent run - which includes a retirement, P12, P6 and P8 - and dispel the voodoo of Circuito de Jerez. It is a far cry from the second-place finish he achieved in the season opening Qatar GP in March, and he will be desperate to return to such form again. Brad said of the upcoming GP, as reported by Motorcycle Sports on Thursday: "It's good to be back at Jerez, a track that our boys like and where I've always been good on a MotoGP bike, although I haven't had so far a result I want on a Sunday. “My objective for this week is to continue with the good feelings I've always had at this track and try to turn them into results on Sunday.

“I have been fast every time I've been here, but unfortunately in MotoGP I haven't finished a race in a 'clean' way yet. I've had mistakes in the past but I've been fast and consistent and I want to keep that level and see where we go from there. I want to keep the potential I had all these years.” Brad also addressed his less-than-optimal outing at the Algarve, saying: “Last weekend wasn't my day, it wasn't my race, I made a mistake and that happens but it's about forgetting and moving on.” Meanwhile, Darryn is still struggling to get to grips with his WithU Yamaha RNF team bike, having managed one shining highlight in the second round when he finished 10th in Indonesia. In the other four races, he has finished outside of the top 15, admitting this week that he currently lacks the confidence to brake late on the much bigger and more powerful MotoGP bike.

Nevertheless, he too was optimistic about his chances in Jerez and learning just a bit more of how to tackle his new machine. He does have a bit more knowledge of the track as he held their shakedown test there last year.

“Jerez is a track that I really like,” said Darryn on the team’s website. “I also got two days of testing there on the MotoGP bike at the end of last year. Even though it was my first time riding a MotoGP bike, I get to at least go back there and have more or less of an idea. “I’m really excited to come back to Jerez,” he continued.