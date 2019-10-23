New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may not play forever after all.
Brady, on Wednesday, acknowledged publicly for the first time that he is uncertain about his future with the franchise as he enters the final year of his contract.
"One day I'll wake up and feel like that will be enough. When that day comes, that day comes. I don't know if it will be after this year. I don't know if it will be five years from now," the 42-year-old Brady said on his weekly appearance on sports radio WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."
"But I don't have to determine those things right now either. That's kind of a good part where I'm at. So I think just taking advantage of the opportunity that I have this year and do the very best I can do. Those decisions come at the more appropriate times."
Brady's comments come on the heels of a reminder from ESPN's Adam Schefter that the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player's contract will expire after the 2019 season and that his house in Massachusetts is up for sale.