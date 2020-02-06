MUNICH – The Chinese Grand Prix could be held late in the season if the race scheduled for April 19 has to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Formula One managing director Ross Brawn.
"I think, if there is a probability it doesn't happen in April, it will be postponed," Brawn told media including motorsport.com in a report published on Thursday.
"We will leave open the opportunity to see if the race can run later in the year. China is an enthusiastic, growing market. So we'd like to have a race in China."
Brawn said it was unlikely to hold the race after the November 22 season-ender in Abu Dhabi because of team concerns, or to swap dates with another race later in the season.
F1 is back in Asia for the September 20 race in Singapore and the October 11 grand prix in Japan but owing to logistics it will be very difficult to slot in an extra race.