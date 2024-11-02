Brazilians complete football tradition with Chiefs drubbing

KAIZER CHIEFS (0) MAMELODI SUNDOWNS (4)

Rayners (p) 7’, 22’, Shalulile 40, Mudau 61’ The Calabash is said to be a cup of the finest traditional beer. And deep in the biggest, overflowing Calabash in the land, Mamelodi Sundowns had their finest sip! The Brazilians sipped on the blood of rivals Kaizer Chiefs as they put them on the onslaught to complete a football tradition.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi sets a huge testament about winning a trophy for Sundowns this season as his side beat Chiefs in the Carling Knockout cup. Photo: Supplied The Brazilians hammered Chiefs 4-0 in the Carling KnockOut cup quarter-final to stroll to semi-final, joining Richards Bay who beat Cape Town City earlier. This performance wasn’t only a mere tradition for the Brazilians who win every time in these parts, but for the Chiefs’ faithful as well. They resorted to violence, invading the pitch and throwing objects onto the pitch, when Amakhosi extended their 10-season barren run last night at FNB.

This must have been a shock to the system for the external observer, especially having the man who they thought could be their messiah made a bold declaration this week. Chiefs’ coach Nasreddine Nabi claimed that the media has been misleading Chiefs’ fans this season, pitting them as a team that can challenge for the silverware. So given this poor performance, which was marred by ugly scenes, it seems Nabi was right: they are not here to challenge, instead to make up numbers.

Amakhosi will know their fate of bringing the PSL into disrepute some time soon, but the Brazilians sealed their own fate here: being the benchmark of SA football. They completed their tradition at the enemy’s den – the naysayers who didn’t believe in coach Manqoba Mngqithi and his project embarrassingly left with an egg on their faces. The Brazilians come out on top at FNB Stadium after netting 4 and keeping a clean sheet! Onto the semis we go!🔥



— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 2, 2024 Sundowns made a mockery of everything Chiefs tried to do right here – their supporters’ dominance in the stands, the Motaung laps of honour and Fiacre Ntwari’s prayers. Sundowns sipped deliriously on Chiefs’ blood so much so that Iqraam Rayners, who was voted the Man of the Match, and Peter Shalulile rendered the match as a non-contest as early as the first half. Rayners started slaughtering Chiefs as early as the seventh minute, slotting home a penalty after Njabulo Blom brought down Lucas Ribeiro inside the box.

Granted Blom conceded the penalty, but the real culprit was Samkelo Zwane as he nonchalantly lost possession which Costa stole under his nose. And as Chiefs’ supporters bayed for referee Luxolo Badi’s blood – either invading the pitch or throwing objects onto the pitch – Sundowns were baying for Chiefs’ blood. They had a tradition to complete. Their Yellow Nation were in for it as well. They didn’t only find their voices amid the disarray but they burst open a flare which represented their loyalty.

They filled the dark skies with the yellow flares after Rayners’ opener before lighting up a green one after the Bafana Bafana international completed his brace on the night. Khuliso Mudau, on his bike - ducking and diving from objects - ran into space and found Rayners who beat his marker before hitting a hard and slow shot past Ntwari. Chiefs’ fans grew further in frustration resulting in the stadium management deploying a heavier security around the pitch, protecting the officials and the players.

Sundowns’ merciless onslaught for the tradition wouldn’t stop, though, as Shalulile scored the third just before the break, turning home Aubrey Modiba’s cross from close range. The DJ must have thought she had brought calm when Chiefs and Sundowns’ fans sang together at half-time and added more light to the venue by torching the venue with their phones. But no! Chiefs continued to see flames as Badi sent off defender Inacio Miguel after a second yellow, before Khuliso Mudau completed the tradition.