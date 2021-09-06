Sport
FILE - Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year, the Formula One team announced on Monday. Photo: Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA
FILE - Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year, the Formula One team announced on Monday. Photo: Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA

BREAKING: Valtteri Bottas to join Alfa Romeo in 2022 as Russell set for Mercedes

By AFP Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

PARIS – Valtteri Bottas has signed a multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo starting next season, the Formula One team announced Monday, paving the way for George Russell to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

"A new chapter in my racing career is opening: I'm excited to join Alfa Romeo Racing for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer," Bottas said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

AFP

Share this article: