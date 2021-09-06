BREAKING: Valtteri Bottas to join Alfa Romeo in 2022 as Russell set for Mercedes
PARIS – Valtteri Bottas has signed a multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo starting next season, the Formula One team announced Monday, paving the way for George Russell to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.
"A new chapter in my racing career is opening: I'm excited to join Alfa Romeo Racing for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer," Bottas said in a statement.
This is a developing story.
We are happy to welcome @ValtteriBottas as the new @alfaromeoracing driver, starting from the 2022 season. His experience and skills are going to be a step forward for our future. Looking forward our journey together! #AlfaRomeo #AlfaRomeoRacinghttps://t.co/ZPBNrUCUoB pic.twitter.com/kcDRyM1a9n— Alfa_Romeo (@alfa_romeo) September 6, 2021
Kiitos 💙 @ValtteriBottas will join Alfa Romeo Racing next season pic.twitter.com/lD79WWzUkR— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 6, 2021
AFP