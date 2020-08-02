Cam Newton will have to earn Patriots' starting QB job, says Bill Belichick

CAPE TOWN – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says Cam Newton will have to earn the right to succeed Tom Brady as the team’s starting quarterback.

Newton, the 2015 MVP, signed a one-year contract with the Patriots early last month after Brady, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, opted to move to Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“That spot is the same as all the other spots on the team,” Belichick said according to ESPN. “We have a long way to. We’ll see how things turn out.”

That was the first time Belichick had commented on his new quarterback since Newtown signed for the team.

“I can’t control ow players perform; that’s up to them. We’ll give everyone an opportunity and see what happens. I don’t know.”