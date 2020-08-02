Cam Newton will have to earn Patriots' starting QB job, says Bill Belichick
CAPE TOWN – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says Cam Newton will have to earn the right to succeed Tom Brady as the team’s starting quarterback.
Newton, the 2015 MVP, signed a one-year contract with the Patriots early last month after Brady, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, opted to move to Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“That spot is the same as all the other spots on the team,” Belichick said according to ESPN. “We have a long way to. We’ll see how things turn out.”
That was the first time Belichick had commented on his new quarterback since Newtown signed for the team.
“I can’t control ow players perform; that’s up to them. We’ll give everyone an opportunity and see what happens. I don’t know.”
Bill Belichick Live Press Conference 7/31: https://t.co/XTwIg83nzF— New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2020
Newtown was signed as a free agent after failing to come to an agreement with the Carolina Panthers. The three time pro-bowler previously led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 season, where they were beaten by the Peyton Manning inspired-Denvor Broncos.
"We spent quite a bit of time with Cam, [had] a number of different people, and a number of different conversations, just trying to see how the fit would be. It was very positive on our end. I'm glad it worked out," Belichick said.
IOL Sport