Congo King - the All Africa heavyweight champion. Photo: supplied CAPE TOWN – Wrestling fans are in for a big treat this week. If you’re a fan of body slams, suplexes and clotheslines, then don’t forget to buy your tickets for one of the most exciting wrestling events of the year. The Top Stars Wrestling Federation in conjunction with Africa Wrestling Alliance presents “The Collision Tour” which will be on show at the Grand Arena (GrandWest, Cape Town) tomorrow night from 6pm before the second leg takes places at the Big Top Arena at Carnival City (Johannesburg) on Friday. Following on from their joint venture and success of streaming the first live South African professional wrestling show on FITE.tv, AWA and TSW are planning on bringing top-class wrestling to the rest of South Africa. Just this past weekend we saw some incredible kickboxing, mixed martial arts and boxing on display at Sun Exhibits at GrandWest. Tomorrow night, it’s wrestling that gets a chance to entertain and thrill the masses.

Amber Nova. Photo: supplied

“TSW is honoured and proud to be associated with AWA. Together we aim to restore wrestling to its original form, just BIGGER and BETTER.

The Collision Tour serves as our first step towards this goal,” said Ajay Haripersad, the owner of TSW.

Shaun Koen, the owner of AWA, is excited about the tour. “AWA is proud to be working with TSW as we represent South African professional wrestling on this nationwide tour,” Koen said. “The AWA roster is filled with both veterans and youngsters who are hungry and eager to show the world what wrestling in South Africa is capable of!”

There will be an exciting card on show with some big names included.

Tickets are available from www.itickets.co.za and are priced from R180. For more information on the tour, visit www.awfwrestle.com and

www.topstarswrestling.com.

