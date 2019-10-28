CAPE TOWN – Wrestling fans are in for a big treat this week.
If you’re a fan of body slams, suplexes and clotheslines, then don’t forget to buy your tickets for one of the most exciting wrestling events of the year.
The Top Stars Wrestling Federation in conjunction with Africa Wrestling Alliance presents “The Collision Tour” which will be on show at the Grand Arena (GrandWest, Cape Town) tomorrow night from 6pm before the second leg takes places at the Big Top Arena at Carnival City (Johannesburg) on Friday.
Following on from their joint venture and success of streaming the first live South African professional wrestling show on FITE.tv, AWA and TSW are planning on bringing top-class wrestling to the rest of South Africa.
Just this past weekend we saw some incredible kickboxing, mixed martial arts and boxing on display at Sun Exhibits at GrandWest. Tomorrow night, it’s wrestling that gets a chance to entertain and thrill the masses.