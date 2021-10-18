Cape Town loses rights to host Formula E E-Prix

Cape Town – The FIA Formula E have finally confirmed that the Cape Town leg of the competition will not go ahead as planned. IOL Sport reported earlier this month that Cape Town was due to lose the hosting rights of next year’s E-Prix, scheduled for February due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic around the country.

The updated calendar, released on Monday, sees Cape Town removed from the list of venues. South Africa has also recently been generating interest from Formula One, with that sport's CEO, Stefano Domenicali, hinting that the country could host a Grand Prix as soon as next year, if speculation is to be believed. Domenicali already revealed earlier this week that there will be 23-races in next year’s calendar and that the full schedule will be released later this month. If there is to be a return of the South African GP though, it is more likely to be from 2023 onwards.