Carlos Sainz takes first career pole at British Grand Prix

Silverstone — Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start his 150th Formula One race in pole position for the first time on Sunday after posting the fastest lap in qualifying for the British Grand Prix.
The 27-year-old Spaniard will start in front of world champion and series leader Max Verstappen in his Red Bull.
"It was a good lap, I was struggling a lot with the standing water," said Sainz.
"Pole came as a bit of a surprise. The pace has been there all weekend."
Ferrari and Red Bull fill the second row with Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc third and Verstappen's colleague Sergio Perez in fourth spot.
Verstappen on top as Red Bull rule in final practice
Piquet faces condemnation after further Hamilton insults revealed
Bottas on top ahead of Hamilton in opening Silverstone practice
Verstappen is ready to co-operate with Netflix to work on ‘Drive to Survive’
Hamilton can win at Silverstone, says Wolff
Alpine wants a woman in F1 by 2030, says physical ability is no barrier
Home favourite and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will begin fifth on the grid in his Mercedes.
AFP