Carlos Sainz takes first career pole at British Grand Prix

Silverstone — Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start his 150th Formula One race in pole position for the first time on Sunday after posting the fastest lap in qualifying for the British Grand Prix. The 27-year-old Spaniard will start in front of world champion and series leader Max Verstappen in his Red Bull.

"It was a good lap, I was struggling a lot with the standing water," said Sainz. "Pole came as a bit of a surprise. The pace has been there all weekend." Ferrari and Red Bull fill the second row with Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc third and Verstappen's colleague Sergio Perez in fourth spot.