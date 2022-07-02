Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Carlos Sainz takes first career pole at British Grand Prix

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr finishes his lap during the third and final qualifying session to take pole position for the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr finishes his lap during the third and final qualifying session to take pole position for the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Silverstone — Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start his 150th Formula One race in pole position for the first time on Sunday after posting the fastest lap in qualifying for the British Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Spaniard will start in front of world champion and series leader Max Verstappen in his Red Bull.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It was a good lap, I was struggling a lot with the standing water," said Sainz.

"Pole came as a bit of a surprise. The pace has been there all weekend."

Ferrari and Red Bull fill the second row with Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc third and Verstappen's colleague Sergio Perez in fourth spot.

More on this

Home favourite and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will begin fifth on the grid in his Mercedes.

AFP

Related Topics:

Formula 1Ferrari

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP