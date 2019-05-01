Champion Dalcha is more than ready for his first UFC fight. Photo: Chris Ricco BackpagePix

Dalcha Lungiambula is the epitome of cool. Even when he’s extremely excited, it seems as if his normal resting heart rate is at 50 beats per minute.

And you can could clearly distinguish a calm, calculating, and confident tone in his voice when asked about his first official UFC fight set in stone.

“My first fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship is going to be a message, a message that the true champion has arrived. That the champion is here,” says Dalcha.

The DRC fighter, affectionately known as Champion Dalcha (9-1) will make his debut against Light Heavyweight Justin Ledet (9-2) on June 29 at UFC Fight Night at Target Centre in Minneapolis on ESPN 3 and SuperSport 211.

After leaving Africa’s Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) as the double-division champion (both light-heavy and heavyweight) Champion has brought a lot of hype with him into the biggest MMA promotion in the world. But that does not seem to deter nor pressurise the ice-veined warrior who speaks with conviction and persuasion.

“I deserve this fight, it’s going to be a good to fight as I have been ready for a long time now. So I will be the winner, I am going to be the winner, I am ready for anybody, anywhere and anytime.”

His opponent, Justin enjoys submitting his challengers, but Justin can bring a decent boxing game to the Octagon, too. He will be keen to take advantage of the debutant and get back in the winning column following two losses to livewire Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakic.

Champion, who is based in Cape Town, will be flying out to the United States of America around the 19th of June.

He says that one of the factors they need to consider heading into this fight is that it’s two rounds less that what he is used to as he has been in five-round wars of late, a reality that comes with carrying two or even one belt.

“Another factor is the time zone difference, Justin is based in the USA, hence why we want to be there plus-minus 10 days before the event,” added his team.

According to sources, Dalcha was tipped to fight the up-and-coming Walker, but that fell never materialised.

Dalcha might be a beast in the Hexagon and Octagon, but he knows what is important in life, never shying away from helping others, and on Saturday, May 4th, in an initiative setup by his agent, Grind-Sports Agency, he will be running a Community Program at the Vergenoeg School Hall in Vredendal.

The aim of the seminar will be to teach Martial Arts and self-defence to kids and women in the surrounding area. The seminar kicks off at 12pm.

With the addition to the card, UFC on ESPN 3 now includes:

· Tyron Woodley vs. Robbie Lawler

· Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga

· Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

· Junior Albini vs. Maurice Greene

· Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

· Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield

· Jordan Griffin vs. Chas Skelly

· Roman Dolidze vs. Vinicius Moreira

· Justin Ledet vs. Dalcha Lungiambula





