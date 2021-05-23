Charles Leclerc and rivals agree pole crash was an accident

By Alan Baldwin

Charles Leclerc found support among rivals on Saturday after securing pole position for his home Monaco Grand Prix with a last-minute crash that brought qualifying to a close.

Any suspicion that the red flag prang might have been deliberate to prevent others beating his lap time was given short shrift.

"Surely if I was doing it on purpose I would make sure to hit the wall a bit less hard but that wasn’t on purpose, obviously," Leclerc, who expressed concern about a grid penalty if the gearbox needed changing, told reporters.

ALSO READ: Max Verstappen fastest in final Monaco practice, Lewis Hamilton struggles

"I was pushing the limit and, for now, I’m just worried about the rear of the car. I hope it’s OK. It doesn’t look OK but let’s wait and see.

Not how Charles Leclerc would have expected to take his eighth pole position 😱#MonacoGP 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/1Dq2Sg4Y7Q — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2021

"On a city track like this, where we are pushing the limit, it happens to do a mistake. It’s a different story when it’s done on purpose but I think it’s pretty obvious for today," added the Monegasque.

That the question should even be raised owes much to history at a tight and twisty circuit where grid position is of critical importance, with overtaking extremely difficult.

ALSO READ: Wary Charles Leclerc ready to end home blank in Monaco

In 2006, seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher blotted his copybook by locking up at Rascasse, blocking the track and preventing Renault's Fernando Alonso from taking pole from him.

Jump onboard with @Charles_Leclerc for the lap that put him on pole for his home Grand Prix 🎥#MonacoGP 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇨 #F1 @pirellisport pic.twitter.com/Sa1YjPBINO — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2021

The great German was subsequently demoted to the back of the field as a punishment for what stewards deemed had been a deliberate act.

"I think there is a difference when a guy makes a mistake and hits the wall, or doing it intentionally," said Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who qualified in second place.

"I think had Charles just parked with a broken front wing, it’s a different story. But of course he just clipped the wall, initially, and then ended up where I’ve ended up twice.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Will Max Verstappen be able to get the better of Lewis Hamilton in Monaco?

"It’s not so easy around here, especially on the limit. It’s easy to make a mistake."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, whose championship leader Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh, agreed.

"That was a proper impact," he said.

"Such a crash could put you in real jeopardy if the gearbox is broken... it was a real impact."

Reuters