Charles Leclerc relegated to back of grid at Canadian Grand Prix

Montreal — Charles Leclerc will start the Canadian Grand Prix from the back of the grid on Sunday after Ferrari decided to replace his complete power unit.
The decision followed the earlier use of a new electronic control unit, which brought a 10-place penalty.
The 24-year-old Monegasque driver, who has reeled off four successive pole positions before the Canadian contest, has been hit by two engine failures in the last three races.
He will line up alongside Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda on the back row.
AFP
Advantage Verstappen as Leclerc suffer grid penalty in Canada
Magnussen living the dream despite nightmare run
Charles Leclerc braced for another bumpy ride in Canada this weekend
Alonso warns rules to beat the bounce 'difficult' to enforce
Several deals need to take place before F1 returns to South Africa
Mercedes admits to pushing Lewis Hamilton's Baku set-up too far