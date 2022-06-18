Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Charles Leclerc relegated to back of grid at Canadian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec on Friday. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images/AFP

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec on Friday. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images/AFP

Published 47m ago

Share

Montreal — Charles Leclerc will start the Canadian Grand Prix from the back of the grid on Sunday after Ferrari decided to replace his complete power unit.

The decision followed the earlier use of a new electronic control unit, which brought a 10-place penalty.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 24-year-old Monegasque driver, who has reeled off four successive pole positions before the Canadian contest, has been hit by two engine failures in the last three races.

He will line up alongside Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda on the back row.

AFP

More on this

Related Topics:

Formula 1Ferrari

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP