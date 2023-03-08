Johannesburg - When Under Armour launches a new trainer, you can expect technology to be at its very core. The new UA Flex To Flow, which dropped in stores nationwide on February 23, is lightweight and durable, with cushioning that provides a comfortably snug fit, making it the perfect go-to trainer for any sports activity at any level of training. It provides the ideal structure and support in all the right places while also assisting with the natural flex of your foot.

Built using Under Armour’s signature Warp technology, the UA Flex To Flow works in unison with the foot to support you during each stride. It perfectly moulds to the foot for increased performance as your feet move through your workout regime. Whether its HIIT training, cross fit, boot camp, or even Pilates, its versatility is wherein the technology lies. The UA Flex To Flow provides excellent energy return, incredible consistency and dependable durability, which will keep you reaching for your new favourite pair. The breathable fabric allows cool air to circulate while allowing humid air to escape. The upper is finished with a lacing system that secures the mid-foot for distraction-free strides.

The new UA Flex To Flow will be available in both men and women sizes with a recommended retail price of R2 999, and will be available in stores and online at www.underarmour.co.za