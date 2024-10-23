Chiefs not yet a final product as quintet must improve

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has started life at Kaizer Chiefs like a house on fire. However, his urge for perfection makes him acutely aware that his troops are nowhere near their best. With every game that passes, there’s potential for improvement, which is why aiming for enhancement against SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership on Saturday night is crucial.

Kaizer Chiefs’ striker Ranga Chivaviro has to improve against SuperSport United on Saturday to nullify any chances of being booed after poor display in front of goal. Photo: Supplied The two teams will meet for the second time in a week in Polokwane, having faced off in the Carling Knockout Cup last 16 last weekend, where Chiefs secured a 4-0 victory. Nabi was pleased with the result, but he was not satisfied with the performance. Here, MIHLALI BALKEKA looks at five key areas for improvement going forward.

CHIVAVIRO NEEDS TO BE CLINICAL Ranga Chivaviro, Chiefs’ designated No 9, has scored three goals in four matches, yet he has missed more chances than he has converted. During the 4-0 triumph over SuperSport, fans booed him and called for his substitution early in the first half.

Consoled by Nabi at half-time, he made amends by scoring the third goal, celebrating with a gesture aimed at his critics. However, Chivaviro must understand that Nabi can only protect him to a certain extent. He needs to become more decisive in front of goal, especially when presented with clear-cut opportunities. DORTLEY MUST SOLIDIFY

Chiefs showcased their scoring ability against SuperSport while simultaneously recording their first clean sheet of the season. Both central defenders, Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley, have impressed, but their partnership still lacks cohesion. Miguel has frequently had to compensate for Dortley, who has been caught wanting during duels. As both are international players with standout qualities, strengthening their partnership is essential so that individual efforts do not overshadow collective play.

NTWARI MUST COMMAND MORE Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari plays a significant role in the partnership between Dortley and Miguel. He is, after all, the last line of defence. However, Ntwari must address his vocal presence on the pitch; he often leaves his teammates to pick up the pieces. Following in the footsteps of club legend Itumeleng Khune is a tall order, but Ntwari must improve his ball distribution and overall command of play from the back.

CROSS MUST COME OUT OF HIS SHELL Bradley Cross has integrated well with fellow new players Ntwari, Miguel, and Dortley, yet there is still much room for growth.

While he appears comfortable on the ball, Cross has struggled defensively when the team is out of possession, needing support from his peers. As a modern fullback, he should enhance his contributions in both attack and transition, joining the offensive plays rather than merely starting them. SHABALALA NEEDS TO BE MORE INVOLVED