MIAMI – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Sunday after leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's championship game.
The 24-year-old ran in one touchdown and passed for two more as the Chiefs rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, becoming the youngest player to win both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards.
"You have to leave it all on the line when you’re in the Super Bowl," Mahomes said at a post-game media conference. "Just to be here it’s surreal, finding a way to win in the end."