Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the organisers said on Wednesday.
The FIA and Formula One said in a statement that they had jointly decided to postpone the race, which was scheduled for April 19 at the Shanghai International Circuit.
The 2020 #ChineseGP will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak— Formula 1 (@F1) February 12, 2020
F1 and the FIA have accepted a request from the promoter to postpone the event
We will continue to monitor the situation and assess potential alternative dateshttps://t.co/0VImeMSxlV
"As a result of continued health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, the FIA and Formula 1 have taken these measures," the two bodies said.