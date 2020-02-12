Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the organisers said on Wednesday. Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The FIA and Formula One said in a statement that they had jointly decided to postpone the race, which was scheduled for April 19 at the Shanghai International Circuit.