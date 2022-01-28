Clash of the titans at WWE’s Royal Rumble

Johannesburg - Royalty awaits sports entertainment fans this weekend as WWE Royal Rumble takes the red carpet in St Louis on Saturday. The road to WrestleMania 28 starts here. Another WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for later in the year. Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will be the first participant in the men’s Royal Rumble match tomorrow , despite never having wrestled before in WWE.

Some major returns include WWE Hall of Famers like The Bella Twins, Lita and current IMPACT Knockouts champion Mickie James. Royal Rumble Match In this elimination match, the main objective is to be the last man standing. The prize is a guaranteed spot challenging for a major championship in one of the main events of WrestleMania 38.

Among the men the likes of Big E, AJ Styles, US champion Damian Priest, Sheamus, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Austin Theory all go head to head for their spot at WrestleMania. Thanks to Charlotte Flair there is a twist to this year’s female Royal Rumble. Normally, the prize at the end of the match would be a title opportunity against the champion of the winner’s choosing.

However, with the SmackDown Women’s champion entering herself into this year’s match, it seems The Queen wants to win it all and be able to choose who gets to challenge her in one of the main events of WrestleMania 38. Universal Champion Roman Reigns v Seth Rollins Last week Reigns made history and marked his 504th day as the Universal Champion, surpassing Lesnar’s record of 503 days.

While Lesnar faces Lashley for the WWE Championship, Reigns prepares to face Rollins. As two of the most accomplished superstars in WWE, The Head of the Table and The Visionary have spent the better part of a decade as allies and adversaries. For over a year, Rollins has been waiting for his shot for a one on one title match against his former brother in arms for the Universal Championship title. This title showdown will be their first collision since October 2019 on an edition of SmackDown, and it will also represent the first time that they’ll be waging war for the Universal Championship in a singles match.

WWE champion Brock Lesnar v Bobby Lashley New WWE champion Lesnar will defend his title against Lashley. This is a modern era dream match as two superstars lock horns in what promises to be an explosive showdown. RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch v Doudrop

Becks is about to put her Raw Women’s Title on the line when she battles Doudrop at Royal Rumble. Although Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan were clamouring for a title opportunity against Lynch, Doudrop felt they were cutting the line and refused to be left out of the equation. Edge and Phoenix v The Miz and Maryse Stars of the hit reality show Miz & Mrs have been vocal since the chaotic outcome at Day, which resulted in their WWE Hall of Fame adversaries opting to confront them in the ring. The Miz and Maryse go to war against The Rated-R Superstar and his wife, Beth Phoenix, in a mixed tag team match.