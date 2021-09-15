Closing date approaching to submit nominations for Gauteng Sports Awards

JOHANNESBURG – Nominees and/or their agents have until this Friday, 17 September, to forward their submissions for the 2021 Gauteng Sports Awards. A total 19 categories are up for grabs in this year’s edition with three new categories introduced, one of which necessitated by having to go online due to existing Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The online sport and recreation category includes among others, E-Gaming and others implemented through virtual platforms. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and regulations many organisers were forced to seek new ways to implement their programmes and resorted to online platforms. It will be awarded to the best programme produced and implemented virtually which assisted sport and recreation to continue, thereby benefitting athletes and/or the public amid the lockdown. The second category is the ‘aMayangayanga’ which targets young athletes below the age of 14. It seeks to recognise newly discovered individuals (male/ emale including those with disability) who show potential in terms of performance and participation.

The other category is ‘Sport Federation of the Year’ which is aimed at awarding a Federation that provided a clear plan of growing and developing sport in the province. Also to be considered are The Federation’s achievements over the last year and innovative ways of ensuring Sport continued amid the pandemic. The 19 categories are: • Sport Personality of the Year

• Sportsman of the Year • Sportswoman of the Year • Sports Team of the Year

• Disabled Sportswoman of the Year • Disabled Sportsman of the Year • Disabled Sport Team of the Year

• Coach of the Year • Most Promising athlete of the Year • Technical Official of Year

• Sport Federation of the Year • Administrator of the Year • Amayanga -Yanga athlete of the year

• Sport Fan of the Year • Community based Sport and Recreation programme of the year • Online sport or recreation programme implemented (include e-gaming) (new)

• Sports Journalist of the year (print, radio, television) • Sport media of the Year (Community media) • Lifetime Achievement Award (chosen by MEC)

Forms are still accessible and downloadable from www.gauteng.gov.za or through the link. Nomination forms can be submitted as follows: Email (electronic): [email protected]

Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation-Head Office (JHB) – 35 Rissik Street Johannesburg, Surrey House North Corridor (Tshwane) – 111 Swaan Street, East Lynne South Corridor (Sedibeng) – CCMA Building, Cnr Kruger and Edward Street

East Corridor (Ekurhuleni) – Faranani Multipurpose Centre, Modjadji street, Tsakane, 1548 West Corridor (West Rand) – Corner Bram and Retief street, Toekomsrus Stadium Gauteng Sport Confederation – Gauteng Sport House- Johannesburg Stadium