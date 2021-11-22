WIN! Get inside the ropes at the Joburg Open with IOL Sport

Johannesburg - Golf is the one sport where fans literally walk alongside the pros as their make their way through the course. Now imagine we could get you to walk “inside the ropes” with one of the Sunshine Tour and European Tour pros during the 2021 Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club between from Thursday, November 25.

Simply name your favourite golfer and stand a chance of being the envy of your golfing buddies, when they see you inside the ropes on National or International TV, as you walk alongside one of the Sunshine or European Tour greats at the 2021 Joburg Open for one day. PRIZE 2 x Honourary Observer armbands for you and a golf buddy to walk inside the ropes for one day.

TO ENTER Email the name of your favourite golfer, as well as your name, surname and email address to [email protected] to stand a chance to win. Terms and conditions apply. The Competition closes at noon (12:00) on Wednesday, November 24. Winners will be notified by phone.

The eligible winner and plus 1 must produce proof of being fully vaccinated prior, on the day of being notified as the eligible winner. If proof of both winner and plus 1 cannot be provided, Independent Media will move to the next eligible drawn name on the list. Additional T’s & C’s from our side: