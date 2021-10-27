Win Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates jerseys with Vodacom’s VodaPay and IOL Sport

The build-up to the upcoming Soweto Derby has kicked off and Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans are already winners with the launch of the new VodaPay campaign on 12 October. While the players get paid to play, Soweto Derby fans are going to be rewarded for how they pay, using VodaPay.

VodaPay is a mobile phone payment app that is completely safe and allows fans with a valid South African cell phone number and bank card to make payments faster, easier and remotely. And it’s free. From monthly bills to municipality accounts to online, or in-store shopping, VodaPay offers a safe, simple and secure payment option, and with exclusive offers on pricing. As part of the launch in the build-up to the Soweto Derby, there are lots of rewards awaiting soccer fans as they stand to win incredible prizes ahead of one of the most anticipated Derby matches in world football.

Between now and the Soweto Derby kickoff on the 6th of November, fans will be able to win a range of prizes including: •A R2 500 VodaPay voucher •R5 000 in cash

•Vodacom Data •Smart Phones •Team Jerseys

•A Soweto Derby Viewing Experience •A Grand Prize of R75 000 All they have to do is download the VodaPay app, register and then enter the competition.

By simply registering, fans will be eligible for these prizes. And the grand prize of R75 000 will be drawn live on SABC Laduma during half-time of the Soweto Derby. For football fans, it’s never been easier to play and pay, and be rewarded at the same time. Independent Media and Vodacom will be giving away a VIP Match Day experience and we will be giving away 5 Kaizer Chiefs and 5 Orlando Pirates Jerseys to lucky readers.