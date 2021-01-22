Conor McGregor wants to emulate his featherweight success at lightweight

CAPE TOWN - Conor McGregor returns to the UFC octagon on Sunday morning. And the biggest name in mixed martial arts plans on putting a stint in the lightweight division just like he did in the featherweight division when he rose to fame. The former double (featherweight and lightweight, respectively) will take on now number-two-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier (26-6 and one no contest) after their first meeting in 2014 when Conor (22-4) delivered a first-round KO in the featherweight division. The fight which takes place at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi could determine who gets a possible second crack at lightweight king, Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) who retired after overcoming Justin Gaethje (22-3) last year following an emotional journey after losing his father, coach and mentor, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov due to Covid-19. Khabib spoke to Dana White when the dust settled and according to Dana, the Russian athlete has intimated that a return could be on the cards depending on what these two stars put on show at Fight Island (Yas Island).

Both Conor and Dustin lost to Khabib, however, Conor is adamant that not only does he have the key to overcoming the Dagestan warrior, but that the Irishman too has lots of plans in the pipeline as far as the UFC lightweight division is concerned whether or not Khabib returns.

“I tell you what, there are potential future opponents,” said the man at the UFC257 press conference.

“Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, nothing really presented itself,” elaborated Conor who claimed that 2020 was his season’ after finishing Donald Cerrone in the first round last year in a weltwerweight bout.

“The truth is the fight game will never get rid of me,” he also said to controversial Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN+.

“I want to put in a good run at 155 pounds (lightweight). I have not done so in the UFC. It’s always been 145 pounds (Featherweight). Or when I went up to 155 I won the title (when he beat Eddie Alvarez) before fighting Floyd (Mayweather in a boxing match) or then after that it was 170 pounds (welterweight). I never got a good stint at 155 pounds. I feel in amazing shape, so I look forward to putting in a run similar to what I did in the featherweight division.

“Conor McGregor will be here until the day I go out. So that's it. If they line me up, I'll get about seven fights in the next year and a half. That's what I want,” he added.

The action will be broadcast live on SuperSport Action, Grandstand and Variety 3. The prelims begin at 3am with the main card scheduled to start at 5am.

