Cricket South Africa have confirm all Independent and Non-independent Directors have resigned

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday morning that the entire board as well as all Independent and Non-independent Directors have resigned.

Following the Members’ Council meeting held yesterday, 25 October 2020, the Members’ Council received and accepted resignations from Board members. pic.twitter.com/S739CFsFww — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 26, 2020

According to a series of tweets sent out by the cricketing body the members’ Council deliberated and resolved that in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire Board should resign.

Yesterday, a host of board members including acting president Beresford Williams tendered their resignations.

The Members’ Council thanks every member who diligently served on the Board and selflessly sacrificed their time for extended and often, overwhelming periods, to assist Cricket South Africa. — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 26, 2020

Williams, along with Eastern Province’s Donovan May‚ Limpopo Cricket’s John Mogodi‚ Tebogo Siko from the Northerns Cricket Union and Boland’s Angelo Carolissen, also tendered their resignations with immediate effect.

This comes as CSA looks to avoid government intervention after Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa had given them a deadline to formulate a new interim governance structure.