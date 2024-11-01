Administrators need to step up for Zimbabwe cricket, says former player Guy Whittall

The key to Zimbabwe becoming a force in world cricket once more, will rely heavily on how the game is administered in the Southern African country. This is according to former Zimbabwe international Guy Whittall. Whittall represented Zimbabwe from 1993 to 2003, playing 46 Tests and 147 One-Day internationals (ODI). The allrounder also played in three ODI World Cups when Zimbabwe cricket was at its strongest.

Since then, Zimbabwe have failed to qualify for the last two ODI World Cups and the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Zimbabwe were even banned from international cricket briefly in 2019 for government interference in the game.

Results starting to come Their qualifying campaign for the T20 World Cup in 2026, however, is faring much better for Zimbabwe. They won all five of their T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifiers in Nairobi last month. In fact, last week Zimbabwe set the highest total in T20 Internationals (T20Is) when they bludgeoned 344/4 against Gambia.

Therefore, there is cause for hope, but it will be dependent on how the game is run in the African nation. "We have had youngsters playing up to 26 or 27, then moving to other fields. If the administration can sort themselves and there is a bigger pool of players by taking the game to the masses, it can get better,” Whittall told Sportsboom.com. “They also need to use their finances wisely and be accountable. We will always have a glimpse of hope as we have the talent. Unfortunately, we don't have people plying their trade for long enough.”

Without solid backing from administrators, the recent gains made by the national team would be for nought believed Whittall. "The club facilities should be operational for all players. I have been in the crowds before, and the cricket knowledge is there among the African people. They want the country to do well. It is always a great start when the people are behind it. "It all comes down to administration to get the basics right. At least, give the nation a chance. As soon as they become more responsible with a vision, the ICC and various other organisations will come into the party to help.”