LONDON – England's Surrey County Cricket club announced on Tuesday the signing of South African batsman Hashim Amla on a two-year Kolpak contract, covering the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.
Amla retired from international cricket in August as the second-highest Test run-scorer in South African history with 9 282 runs in 124 matches and has now committed to Surrey for the next two domestic seasons.
It will be his third stint with the club after 14 appearances across 2013 and 2014.
He will link up with compatriot Morne Morkel at The Kia Oval.
The pair played Test cricket together for almost 12 years until Morkel’s retirement in 2018 with Amla even leading his country between 2014 and 2016.