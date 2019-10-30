Amla signs two-year contract with English county club Surrey









Amla retired from international cricket in August as the second-highest Test run-scorer in South African history with 9 282 runs in 124 matches. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP Photo LONDON – England's Surrey County Cricket club announced on Tuesday the signing of South African batsman Hashim Amla on a two-year Kolpak contract, covering the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Amla retired from international cricket in August as the second-highest Test run-scorer in South African history with 9 282 runs in 124 matches and has now committed to Surrey for the next two domestic seasons. It will be his third stint with the club after 14 appearances across 2013 and 2014. He will link up with compatriot Morne Morkel at The Kia Oval. The pair played Test cricket together for almost 12 years until Morkel’s retirement in 2018 with Amla even leading his country between 2014 and 2016.

The Oval is a special place for Amla, who became the first South African to score a triple century when he notched an unbeaten 311 against England there in 2012.

He enjoys a stunning first-class record at Surrey’s home ground, with 946 runs in 13 innings at an average of 78.83.

As well as his vast Test experience, Amla also played in three 50-over World Cup and three T20 World Cups during his international career.

Speaking after joining his new club, Amla said: “Surrey are one of the most established and accomplished cricket clubs in the world and I am very excited to be joining them again while also not forgetting the opportunity to play alongside my good friend Morne Morkel again.

“I was part of the Surrey team in 2013 and 2014 and thoroughly enjoyed myself during those stints, so to rekindle that relationship for a longer period is something that excites me.

"I’m really looking forward to working with Alec Stewart and the rest of his team.”

Director of Cricket Stewart added: “With several of our players now in or around the international setup, the opportunity to bring Hashim back to Surrey was too good to ignore.

“His record speaks for itself and we know from his previous spells here that he will be an excellent resource for all of our players to learn from both on and off the field.”

African News Agency (ANA)