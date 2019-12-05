JOHANNESBURG – Former managing director of the United Cricket Board (now Cricket SA) Ali Bacher has called on the current CEO of the cricketing body - Thabang Moroe - to resign from his position.
The latest storm surrounding CSA came on December 1 as the decision was taken to revoke the accreditations of five cricket journalists covering the Mzansi Super League. The accreditations were later reinstated, but only after a huge public uproar with the damage already done as CSA was seen as trying to ‘silence the media’.
"The current CEO is out of his depth and I strongly suggest that he resigns imminently in the best interests of South African cricket,” Bacher told ESPNcricinfo on Thursday.
The former SA Test captain said he felt compelled to air his views on the current crisis.
"I have been involved in cricket administration at varying levels from 1981 to 2003. In 2003, after the Cricket World Cup [CWC), I decided to call it a day. It was my call. I decided I would not interfere in the future running of South African cricket and I kept my word. However recent developments have made it obligatory for me to go public and express my most serious concern about the current administration in South African cricket.”