Bacher calls on CSA CEO Moroe to resign









Ali Bacher and Malcolm Speed CEO of the ICC address the media in 2003. Photo: Shayne Robinson/SAPA JOHANNESBURG – Former managing director of the United Cricket Board (now Cricket SA) Ali Bacher has called on the current CEO of the cricketing body - Thabang Moroe - to resign from his position. The latest storm surrounding CSA came on December 1 as the decision was taken to revoke the accreditations of five cricket journalists covering the Mzansi Super League. The accreditations were later reinstated, but only after a huge public uproar with the damage already done as CSA was seen as trying to ‘silence the media’. "The current CEO is out of his depth and I strongly suggest that he resigns imminently in the best interests of South African cricket,” Bacher told ESPNcricinfo on Thursday. The former SA Test captain said he felt compelled to air his views on the current crisis. "I have been involved in cricket administration at varying levels from 1981 to 2003. In 2003, after the Cricket World Cup [CWC), I decided to call it a day. It was my call. I decided I would not interfere in the future running of South African cricket and I kept my word. However recent developments have made it obligatory for me to go public and express my most serious concern about the current administration in South African cricket.”

One of the issues CSA failed to handle according to their self-imposed timeline is appointing a new Director of Cricket, after the Cricket World Cup (CWC) which ended in July. Moroe told SAFM CSA would make an announcement on the job on November 22, but they missed that deadline.

Another former SA Test captain Graeme Smith had been the frontrunner to take up the position. Smith, 38, withdrew his application but is still in ongoing discussions with CSA in connection with the position.

"Graeme is a legend not only in South Africa but around the world and I was excited to see him consider going into administration in South Africa full-time," Bacher said.

South Africa come off one of the worst seasons in their history, losing five matches at the CWC during the group stages and failing to make the semifinals. After the tournament, SA coach Ottis Gibson was sacked by CSA.

Switching to Test cricket, South Africa were thumped 3-0 against hosts India in October with interim coach Enoch Nkwe taking charge of the team.

"It is a well-known fact that the current highly respected captain of South Africa, Faf du Plessis, was not consulted over the appointment of the coach or three assistants for the tour to India. South Africa got a 3-nil drubbing. Are you surprised?"

