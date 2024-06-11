Being an SA fan is not healthy: Fans react to the Proteas tense four runs victory against Bangladesh

By Mthobisi Nozulela
Following the Protea's narrow four-run victory against Bangladesh at the T20 cricket World Cup on Monday in New York, South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings about the tense finish.
South Africa had chosen to bat first and posted a low score of 113/6, however, the Proteas were able to turn things around and managed to restrict The Tigers to 109/7, claiming victory and extending their unbeaten run to three games at the tournament.
However, things were not as smooth for the Proteas as Bangladesh only needed just six runs from the last two balls and could have snatched victory towards the end.
Following the tense finish South Africans took to X formerly known as Twitter. X user @neopaledi jokingly said being a Proteas fans was not healthy.
“Being a Protea fan is not healthy... I repeat, BEING 👏🏽 A👏🏽 PROTEA 👏🏽 FAN👏🏽 IS👏🏽 NOT👏🏽HEALTHY 👏🏽!! Yooooh 😭😭😭😭🇿🇦” posted on X.
Another X user @gpricey23 celebrated the victory while also jokingly stating that the Proteas were trying to kill South Africans.
“We did it! We won! Proteas, are you trying to kill us though #SAvBAN #T20WorldCup”
South African radio personality and Podcast host Sol Phenduka also weighed in after the game saying the Proteas had managed to pull it out from the fire.
“Yoh . The boys pulled it out the fire #SAvBAN #T20WorldCup 🇿🇦”
IOL Sport