Being an SA fan is not healthy: Fans react to the Proteas tense four runs victory against Bangladesh

Following the Protea's narrow four-run victory against Bangladesh at the T20 cricket World Cup on Monday in New York, South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings about the tense finish.

South Africa had chosen to bat first and posted a low score of 113/6, however, the Proteas were able to turn things around and managed to restrict The Tigers to 109/7, claiming victory and extending their unbeaten run to three games at the tournament.

However, things were not as smooth for the Proteas as Bangladesh only needed just six runs from the last two balls and could have snatched victory towards the end.

Following the tense finish South Africans took to X formerly known as Twitter. X user @neopaledi jokingly said being a Proteas fans was not healthy.