Cricket South Africa on Wednesday morning confirmed that it had suspended three senior officials claiming they “were not derelict in fulfilling their duties.”
Independent Media understands that the three officials are the current interim Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl, Chief Operating Officer Nassei Appiah, and the Head of sales and sponsorship, Clive Eksteen. The trio were apparently all asked to leave the building following a staff meeting at Cricket SA’s head office in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.
In its statement, released just after 7am on Wednesday, Cricket SA claim that the suspensions resulted from “an unfortunate situation involving players and player contracts.”
That situation pertains to the non payment of fees to players for last year’s Mzansi Super League. Last week the South African Cricketers Association, the players union which represents over 300 professional players in the country, served notice that it was launching a dispute against CSA. The dispute resulted from CSA’s failure to pay the players for use of their image rights in last year’s MSL.
On Wednesday CSA said it was investigating the matter “to determine the extent to which certain CSA employees were or were not derelict in fulfilling their duties.”