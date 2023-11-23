Brilliant Neil Brand gives SA ‘A’ a fighting chance against West Indies ‘A’ in Benoni

South Africa A (SA ‘A’) captain Neil Brand led from the front with an innings-defining century on day three of the first four-day match against West Indies A at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday. The 27-year-old struck 104 off 219 balls (14 fours) to help SA ‘A’ reach 250 and set the visitors a target of 224. West Indies A then ended the day on 8/0 and with 216 still to chase on the final day.

Having started the day on 3/0, Brand lost his opening partner Tony de Zorzi (0) early on to Jayden Seales (2/48). Zubayr Hamza was next in and the pair added 61 runs before Hamza (30) was trapped leg before wicket by Kevin Sinclair (2/39). Wickets continued to tumble with Akeem Jordan (3/58) proving most destructive as the paceman claimed the wickets of Keegan Petersen (9), Clyde Fortuin (20) and Mihlali Mpongwana (8). David Bedingham managed 23 runs before Shermon Lewis (2/37) wrapped him on the pads to send him back to the changeroom leg before wicket. Resistance from the tail in Dane Piedt (13) and Duanne Olivier (14*) ensured Brand reached his hundred. The skipper departed a few overs later after he flicked one up to Sinclair at mid-wicket to gift Lewis his second of the innings.