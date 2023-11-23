Brilliant Neil Brand gives SA ‘A’ a fighting chance against West Indies ‘A’ in Benoni

South Africa A (SA ‘A’) captain Neil Brand led from the front with an innings-defining century on day three of the first four-day match against West Indies A at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday.
The 27-year-old struck 104 off 219 balls (14 fours) to help SA ‘A’ reach 250 and set the visitors a target of 224. West Indies A then ended the day on 8/0 and with 216 still to chase on the final day.
Having started the day on 3/0, Brand lost his opening partner Tony de Zorzi (0) early on to Jayden Seales (2/48). Zubayr Hamza was next in and the pair added 61 runs before Hamza (30) was trapped leg before wicket by Kevin Sinclair (2/39).
Wickets continued to tumble with Akeem Jordan (3/58) proving most destructive as the paceman claimed the wickets of Keegan Petersen (9), Clyde Fortuin (20) and Mihlali Mpongwana (8). David Bedingham managed 23 runs before Shermon Lewis (2/37) wrapped him on the pads to send him back to the changeroom leg before wicket.
Resistance from the tail in Dane Piedt (13) and Duanne Olivier (14*) ensured Brand reached his hundred. The skipper departed a few overs later after he flicked one up to Sinclair at mid-wicket to gift Lewis his second of the innings.
Tshepho Moreki, who was the last man to fall for 17, began the defence for the home side with Piedt in tandem.
West Indies A openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul (1*) and Zachary McCaskie (5*) remained resolute in the four overs they faced to finish unbeaten on 8/0.
Cricket South Africa