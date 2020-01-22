JOHANNESBURG – Former Eastern Province (EP) and Proteas all-rounder Dave Callaghan has been appointed captain of the South African over-50s squad for the World Cup, in Cape Town in March this year.
Callaghan, 54, will take charge of a 16-man squad which includes six former internationals and 15 players with first-class or List ‘A’ experience including ‘regular’ World Cup veterans Jonty Rhodes and Alan Dawson.
Callaghan played 146 first-class matches for EP and Griquas and 29 ODIs for South Africa.
“It’s a fantastic honour to be playing for an official South African team again, none of us imagined we would get this chance, especially a World Cup,” Callaghan said.
“We have a strong team on paper and, I can assure you, the boys are already putting in extra work and loading up on their game time to make sure we’re in the best shape possible in March – and good on grass as well as paper.”