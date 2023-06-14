Cricket Boland appoint Justin Ontong as Rocks coach

Centurion - Cricket Boland on Wednesday appointed Justin Ontong as coach of the Rocks. Ontong is a recognised leader with a wealth of experience gained over many years as captain of Boland, the Cape Cobras, South Africa A, and the Proteas. Ontong won numerous domestic titles as captain of the Cobras before he was appointed Proteas fielding coach at the end of 2017.

Boland were said to be also considering Roger Telemachus and Paul Adams for the role, before opting for Ontong. Throughout his career, the 43-year-old Ontong, from Paarl, built a solid reputation as an astute and knowledgeable strategist. His background in cricket, which includes playing for the Proteas in all three formats, has made him a popular figure in the cricket fraternity - even in international cricket circles. Ontong, a stylish middle-order batsman and off spinner, is committed to the development of the immense local talent pool in the Boland while he also possesses the know-how of what it takes to succeed at international level.

‘’Having Justin Ontong on board as the coach of the Rocks is an immense addition to our organisation. We believe his tactical prowess and leadership skills will bring a renewed energy to the team. With Ontong’s guidance and the Rocks players’ dedication, we are confident that we will achieve our goals,’’ said chief executive of Cricket Boland James Fortuin.

Cricket Boland president Godwin von Willingh said: ‘’The appointment of Justin Ontong as the Rocks coach is a clear indication of our desire to root the Rocks in our local community, while recognising our role in a global and globalising cricket world.’’ Ontong was happy with his appointment. “I am honoured to be given this opportunity to lead the Rocks team. I have worked with several different teams and understand what it takes to build a winning team. My focus will be to ensure that all the players are working towards the same goal and remain motivated. I am excited about the prospects of this new journey with the Rocks, and I look forward to working with the team and fans,” Ontong said.