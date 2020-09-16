Cricket SA apologises to Momentum for board member’s ’unfortunate and unwarranted’ tweets

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) sent out an apology to sponsors Momentum after yesterday’s tweets from board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw. Momentum also announced yesterday it would not be renewing their sponsorship of One-Day cricket when its current deal with the CSA SA expires next April. A statement sent out by the cricketing body read: “Cricket South Africa (CSA) sincerely apologises to Momentum for the unfortunate and unwarranted tweets made by one of our Board Members, in her personal capacity. CSA wishes to reiterate that Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw did not act in her professional position as a non-executive board member of CSA,” said Beresford Williams, Acting President of Cricket South Africa. “While we respect the personal views of all South Africans, CSA wishes to distance itself from the articulations made by Dr Kula-Ameyaw on Twitter. We further wish to reiterate that CSA does not ascribe to the views expressed regarding Momentum and we sincerely value the benefits Momentum and all our sponsors bring in making cricket accessible and inclusive for all South Africans,” Williams said.

CSA is taking this matter very seriously and in light of the reputational damage potentially caused, CSA’s Members’ Council has referred the matter to the Social and Ethics Committee and once all internal processes have been completed, the necessary corrective action will be taken. As part of its ongoing efforts to improve the reputation of Cricket South Africa, the organisation’s management will be re-educating all its internal stakeholders on better understanding its Social Media Policy and to ensure employees across all levels understand the value afforded by sponsors and supporters.

CSA has issued an apology to Momentum but wishes to reiterate that the company remains forever grateful for Momentum’s sponsorship and the fruitful relationship both organisations have enjoyed for almost ten years.

“We thank Momentum for the substantial contributions they have made towards cricket upliftment and the milestones we achieved through their sponsorship and we assure them, that we will continue to build on the successes to grow and develop the game of cricket even further,” concluded Williams.

IOL Sport