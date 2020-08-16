Cricket SA fire Appiah

CAPE TOWN – Cricket SA have dismissed former chief operations officer Naasei Appiah on Sunday.

Appiah has been suspended since October last year along with then acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl and now fired head of sales and sponsorship Clive Eksteen.

The trio were charged with dereliction of duty‚ among other charges‚ and subsequently found guilty for the non-payment of an agreed contract fee of R2.4million that CSA were supposed to pay to the South African Cricketer’s Association (Saca).

Van Zyl has returned to work at CSA, but Eksteen has taken the embattled cricket body to the CCMA after his dismissal.

Appiah won his appeal last month and took the matter to the Labour Court after CSA insisted he vacate office despite a successful appeal process.