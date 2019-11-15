Cricket South Africa has a terrible image problem at the moment. There’s no need to go into detail about the causes for that problem – I’ve done so enough times in this space in the last few weeks.
Suffice to say, Cricket SA’s image could do with fixing. The Proteas’ results (men and women) mean neither team right now is an attractive brand – unlike say the Springboks – for potential advertisers. Cricket SA and its administrative leadership, and its shambolic management – mean potential commercial partners are wary of attaching their names to the sport at the moment.
I’ve been told by a number of officials at provincial unions and franchises, that when they approach commercial partners, they have to spell out clearly, how the money those partners want to invest, won’t be going to CSA, but will in fact be used to back the union or franchises. That’s a fairly damning indictment of CSA’s leadership right now. Which brings me to Graeme Smith.
The former Proteas captain, the most successful of the post-isolation era, was interviewed last week, along with Hussein Manack and Corrie van Zyl for the position of Cricket SA’s Director of Cricket. Yesterday he withdrew his name from the process.
He said in his post on social media site, Instagram, that he’d “love to have taken on the role”. He used the word frustration, to sum up the last 10 weeks of dealing with Cricket South Africa. And be sure, Smith would not have been dealing with the Board – as should be the case. Rather he would have been dealing with CEO Thabang Moroe, who has made it a mission to assume outright control of CSA.