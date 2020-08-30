Cricket South Africa coy about the release of Thabang Moroe’s forensic audit report

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa will make the forensic audit report concerning the conduct of Thabang Moroe available to representatives of its Members Council, as long as they sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement first.

The forensic report, which last Thursday was used as the basis for firing Thabang Moroe as Cricket SA’s CEO, is 468 pages long and is locked in a vault at the offices of Cricket SA’s lawyers, Bowman Gilfillan.

A 48-page summary is also available, and also requires an NDA be signed first before viewing. Bowman Gilfillan on Friday told the Central Gauteng Lions that it couldn’t access the report, because CSA’s Board of Directors doesn’t want them to do so.

“Based on our advice, the Board has declined to disclose the full contents of the Fundudzi forensic report,” Bowman Gilfillan’s chairman and senior partner, Robert Leigh, wrote in a reply to the CGL. Central Gauteng, in a lengthy letter addressed to the firm last week, pressed for the report to be made available to the Members Council, who commissioned the inquiry earlier this year after Moroe had been suspended in the first week of December 2019.

“In declining to disclose the Fundudzi report, we have assumed that the members of the Board have applied their minds as to whether it is in the best interests of CSA that the report be disclosed. This is what our advice enjoined them to do.”