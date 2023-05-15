Cricket South Africa extend broadcast deal with SuperSport until 2027

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa and SuperSport on Monday confirmed they had signed a broadcast extension until the end of the 2026-27 season. The new deal includes more coverage of the national women’s game than ever before, with all inbound Proteas women matches set be broadcast over the next four years.

In addition to the full women and men’s international coverage, SuperSport will continue to broadcast up to 60% of domestic matches across the men’s Division One white-ball competitions, including the finals of the CSA T20 Challenge and One-Day Cup. As part of CSA and SuperSport’s strategy to grow the reach of the game into new markets, it has been jointly agreed CSA has the rights to produce and live stream non-televised domestic matches on its own digital channels.

“We would like to thank SuperSport for their commitment to South African cricket over the years and their continued support during this next window that will run until the conclusion of the 2027 season,” CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said. “Their foresight and vision to grow the game has always been incredible and we are pleased that this vision will reach new heights with their added coverage of the women's game. As we have seen over the last cycle when the Proteas women made history, women's cricket is growing at a rapid rate and the permanent coverage of all women's internationals is a welcome boost.