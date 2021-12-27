Cricket South Africa mourns the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

CSA sends its condolences to the entire Tutu family, friends, colleagues, the Anglican Church and indeed to the whole of South Africa.

Archibishop Tutu departs these shores having made an indelible contribution in the struggle against the unjust and criminal system of apartheid. He dedicated his entire life to the project of healing and reconciliation for our nation, a process he carried through even beyond his Chairmanship of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the 1990s.

Cricket benefitted immensely from his heroic efforts, as it ushered in a new era of unity, embodying God’s rainbow people. He passes on, on a day that South Africa and India commence a Test series, which also marks the 30th Anniversary of South Africa’s readmission into international cricket after our period of isolation from international participation.

This makes the Archibishop’s passing a very painful loss to CSA, as his activism and teachings helped in transforming the sport of cricket. CSA is delighted that the Archibishop was an avid cricket fan and yet another of the great sons and daughters of our soil that we have lost this year.