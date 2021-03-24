Cricket South Africa tests Nathi Mthethwa’s patience again

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa finds itself back at square one, as it awaits the opinion of the sports, arts and culture minister, following a weekend in which talks about proposed changes to the organisation's administrative structure reached a stalemate. The next week is said to be critical for the organisation. Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa's office, said yesterday that he would be awaiting the final report from the Interim Board that he appointed last October. That report is due next month, however the Interim Board is set to brief the minister in the next week following last Saturday's dramatic turn of events. Mthethwa is understood to be furious with CSA's Members Council - especially the eight provincial presidents who voted not to agree to the changes that need to occur to ensure the next permanent Board of Directors is made up of a majority of independent officials. One of the key parts of the mandate Mthethwa gave the Interim Board when he appointed it last October, was the implementation of the Nicholson recommendations.

Those included a sleeker board, comprising a majority of independent directors. CSA previously failed to implement those recommendations when they were made 10 years ago, citing the need for “cricket people” to run the organisation - an argument that the majority of the current Members Council are making again.

If he doesn't see the changes he wanted the Interim Board to implement, he does have the powers at his disposal - through the National Sports and Recreation Act of 1998 - to remove recognition from CSA as the main authority that runs the game in SA, taking away its right to award national colours.

That could lead to a very embarrassing situation next month when the Proteas are due to face Pakistan and the very real likelihood that Temba Bavuma, newly installed as Proteas limited-overs captain, leads a team onto the field, that isn't recognised officially.

Meanwhile, the Interim Board is wrapping up disciplinary processes involving two senior employees who were suspended.

Final arguments in the matter regarding former company secretary Welsh Gwaza will be made on 11 April, while former acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender's hearing is also in its final stages.

