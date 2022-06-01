Crowdfunder page raises thousands for South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo after assault in England

Johannesburg - A crowdfunder page for South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo, who was brutally assaulted in a pub in England in the early hours of Sunday morning, has raised over R117 000 in less than 24 hours. The fund was set up by a local resident of the town of Bridgwater, in Somerset, where Khumalo, a former SA under-19 player, was playing for the North Petherton Cricket Club in his first stint as an overseas professional.

According to the Bridgwater Mercury, Khulamo is currently in a critical but stable condition in a local hospital, where he has undergone two surgeries. His medical bills while in hospital have been covered but it is unknown what his long-term prognosis will be and what further treatment will be necessary. All our thoughts here at M&H are with North Petherton CC and #mandhfamily member Mondli ❤️



South African u-19 Mondli is in a serious condition following an incident on Saturday night. We hope the #mandhfamily can join together in supporting him and his family anyway they can 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rIH9Av2wYm — Millichamp & Hall (@mandhcricket) May 31, 2022 Avon and Somerset police on Monday confirmed that a suspect had been arrested. The motive of the attack at this stage has not yet been revealed.

Khumalo has represented KZN Inland, and is currently in England serving at the overseas professional for North Petherton Cricket Club. Khumalo was also part of the SA team which competed in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2020. To donate to the fundraising page for Mondli, you can visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/support-mondli @shockerhess