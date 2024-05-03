Independent Online
CSA confirm busy schedule for Proteas at home over Christmas period

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa celebrates his wicket with teammates after weeketkeeper Kyle Verrynne cought Virat Kohli of India at Six Gun Grill Newlands stadium in the third test of the Betway India Tour

FILE. The Proteas Men will take on Sri Lanka in two Tests and Pakistan in an all-format tour, while the Proteas Women are set to host England for a multi-format tour. Picture: Phando Jikelo/Independent Media

Published 4h ago

Share

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed its fixtures schedule for the 2024/2025 international home season.

The Proteas Men will take on Sri Lanka in two Tests and Pakistan in an all-format tour, while the Proteas Women are set to host England for a multi-format tour.

The international summer kicks off with a South Africa ‘A’ tour against Sri Lanka ‘A’, which will see the sides contest three 50-over matches (August 31 - September 4) and two four-day matches (September 8 to 18).

The Proteas Men will then take on Sri Lanka in the first Test at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban from November 27 to December 1, before St George’s Park in Gqeberha hosts the second Test from December 5 to 9.

Proteas Women also in action

The Proteas Women’s tour against England will run concurrently, starting with a three-match T20 International (T20I) series from November 24 - 30.  The three-match One-Day International (ODI) series will follow at multiple venues across the country between December 4 to 11, with the annual Black Day making its return to Kingsmead Stadium on December 8.

The tour will also see Laura Wolvaardt and her charges take on England in the first women’s Test match on home soil since 2002. The four-day encounter will be staged at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein from December 15 to 18.

Fans will get the opportunity to see the Proteas Men’s white-ball outfit in December when Aiden Markram’s T20I side take on Pakistan in three KFC T20Is from December 10 to 14. Temba Bavuma will then lead the ODI group in as many ODIs from December 17 to 22, with the fan favourite Pink Day marked for December 22 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The men’s final assignment of the summer will be a two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30, before Bavuma’s side head to Cape Town for the New Year’s Test at Newlands Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.

Tickets go on sale on August 19.

CSA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki said: “As we eagerly anticipate the 2024/25 home international season, it once again holds the promise of exhilarating encounters.

“As we open our doors to esteemed cricketing nations like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England, we not only showcase the talent and competitiveness of South African cricket but also celebrate the global appeal and camaraderie inherent in our beloved sport.

“These fixtures serve as a platform to not just compete, but to foster bonds between nations, uniting players and fans alike in the shared love for cricket,” he concluded.

Full fixtures

South Africa ‘A’ Tour against Sri Lanka ‘A’

One-Day Matches

Saturday, August 31

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Monday, September 2

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Wednesday, September 4

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Four-Day Matches

September 8 to 11

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A - Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

September  15 to 18

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Proteas Men’s Inbound Tour against Sri Lanka

Test Series

November 27 - December 1

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

December 5 to 9

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Dafabet St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Proteas Men Inbound Tour against Pakistan

T20I Series

Tuesday, December 10

South Africa vs Pakistan - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Friday, December 13

South Africa vs India – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Saturday, December 14

South Africa vs India - DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODI Series

Tuesday, December 17

South Africa vs Pakistan - Boland Park, Paarl

Thursday, December 19

South Africa vs Pakistan - World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Sunday, December 22

South Africa vs Pakistan - DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Test Series

December 26 - 30

South Africa vs Pakistan - SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 3 - 7

South Africa vs Pakistan - World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Proteas Women Inbound Tour against England

T20I Series

November 24

South Africa vs England - Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London

Wednesday, November 27

South Africa vs England - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Saturday, November 30

South Africa vs England - SuperSport Park, Centurion

ODI Series

Wednesday, December 4

South Africa vs England - Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

Sunday, December 8

South Africa vs England – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Wednesday, December 11

South Africa vs England – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Test

December 15 to 18

South Africa vs England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Supplied

