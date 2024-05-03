CSA confirm busy schedule for Proteas at home over Christmas period

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed its fixtures schedule for the 2024/2025 international home season. The Proteas Men will take on Sri Lanka in two Tests and Pakistan in an all-format tour, while the Proteas Women are set to host England for a multi-format tour.

The international summer kicks off with a South Africa ‘A’ tour against Sri Lanka ‘A’, which will see the sides contest three 50-over matches (August 31 - September 4) and two four-day matches (September 8 to 18). The Proteas Men will then take on Sri Lanka in the first Test at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban from November 27 to December 1, before St George’s Park in Gqeberha hosts the second Test from December 5 to 9.

Proteas coach Rob Walter on discussions with CSA on team selection ahead of the T20 World Cup pic.twitter.com/4OwfcfzM0T — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) April 30, 2024 Proteas Women also in action The Proteas Women’s tour against England will run concurrently, starting with a three-match T20 International (T20I) series from November 24 - 30. The three-match One-Day International (ODI) series will follow at multiple venues across the country between December 4 to 11, with the annual Black Day making its return to Kingsmead Stadium on December 8. The tour will also see Laura Wolvaardt and her charges take on England in the first women’s Test match on home soil since 2002. The four-day encounter will be staged at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein from December 15 to 18.

Fans will get the opportunity to see the Proteas Men’s white-ball outfit in December when Aiden Markram’s T20I side take on Pakistan in three KFC T20Is from December 10 to 14. Temba Bavuma will then lead the ODI group in as many ODIs from December 17 to 22, with the fan favourite Pink Day marked for December 22 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The men’s final assignment of the summer will be a two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30, before Bavuma’s side head to Cape Town for the New Year’s Test at Newlands Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7. Tickets go on sale on August 19.

CSA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki said: “As we eagerly anticipate the 2024/25 home international season, it once again holds the promise of exhilarating encounters. “As we open our doors to esteemed cricketing nations like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England, we not only showcase the talent and competitiveness of South African cricket but also celebrate the global appeal and camaraderie inherent in our beloved sport. “These fixtures serve as a platform to not just compete, but to foster bonds between nations, uniting players and fans alike in the shared love for cricket,” he concluded.

Proteas coach Rob Walter on the selection of Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen for the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/nLBMbx4lom — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) April 30, 2024 Full fixtures South Africa ‘A’ Tour against Sri Lanka ‘A’

One-Day Matches Saturday, August 31 South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Monday, September 2 South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Wednesday, September 4

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Four-Day Matches September 8 to 11

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A - Kimberley Oval, Kimberley September 15 to 18 South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Proteas Men’s Inbound Tour against Sri Lanka Test Series November 27 - December 1

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban December 5 to 9 South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Dafabet St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Proteas Men Inbound Tour against Pakistan T20I Series Tuesday, December 10

South Africa vs Pakistan - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban Friday, December 13 South Africa vs India – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Saturday, December 14 South Africa vs India - DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg ODI Series

Tuesday, December 17 South Africa vs Pakistan - Boland Park, Paarl Thursday, December 19

South Africa vs Pakistan - World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Sunday, December 22 South Africa vs Pakistan - DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Test Series December 26 - 30 South Africa vs Pakistan - SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 3 - 7 South Africa vs Pakistan - World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Proteas Women Inbound Tour against England

T20I Series November 24 South Africa vs England - Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London

Wednesday, November 27 South Africa vs England - Willowmoore Park, Benoni Saturday, November 30

South Africa vs England - SuperSport Park, Centurion ODI Series Wednesday, December 4

South Africa vs England - Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Sunday, December 8 South Africa vs England – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Wednesday, December 11 South Africa vs England – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Test

December 15 to 18 South Africa vs England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein