JOHANNESBURG – Cricket SA (CSA) on Thursday fell into further crisis as board chairperson Iqbal Khan tendered his resignation. CSA was plunged into crisis on December 1 when the decision was taken to revoke the accreditations of five cricket journalists covering the Mzansi Super League. The accreditations were later reinstated, but only after a huge public uproar with the damage already done as CSA was seen as trying to ‘silence the media’.

Khan, who served seven years in his role, said he could no longer be part of an organisation that was ‘fast ruining the game’.

In his letter of resignation, Khan mentioned the following issues he had with CSA CEO Thabang Moroe’s actions or inactions:

The revoking of media accreditations [on December 1] this week was certainly unconstitutional and illegal widespread credit card abuse there have been several resignations in the CSA office due to what they claim is a legally toxic environment.