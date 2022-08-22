CSA hoping for big crowds at Women’s T20 World Cup

Johannesburg — St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Boland Park in Paarl and Newlands in Cape Town will host next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup, with Cricket South Africa hoping the picturesque host cities will attract crowds befitting of the global event. CSA, and more broadly South Africa, is under pressure to match the enthusiasm that was generated in Australia, which hosted the last T20 World Cup in 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the world into lockdown.

Over 80 000 spectators filled the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the final between Australia and India, with a performance from popstar Katy Perry adding to the excitement of the occasion. There was no word whether CSA or the ICC would be able to get an pop sensation with that level of stardom to perform in South Africa next year, which will see the tournament played for the eighth time, but CSA certainly don’t want to be embarrassed by a low turnout. The SA women’s team has of late performed very well, reaching the semi-finals at the 2017 and 2022 ODI World Cups and semis at the 2020 T20 tournament, where the Proteas came up just short against the host nation.

However, as the team’s recent tour to England showed, the absence of captain Dane van Niekerk to injury, Marizanne Kapp for family reasons and the retirement of Lizelle Lee, left very big gaps that other players struggled to fill. CSA will hope that Van Niekerk and Kapp can remain fit for the competition, which will be played from 9-26 February next year, with a spot in the final the minimum goal for the home team. In January, SA will also host the inaugural Women’s Under-19 World Cup, which will be played over two weeks involving 16 teams with the matches taking place in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

